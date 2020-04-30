CORNING - City police are seeking information after they discovered early Wednesday that tires had been slashed on nearly 20 vehicles on the Northside -- and there appear to be more cases outside the city.

Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding said at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, patrolmen received a report from a Northside resident that the tires on their parked vehicle had been slashed.

Spaulding said patrolmen quickly responded and began an investigation.

Officers proceeded to patrol the residential area near the city’s border with the Village of Riverside and located nearly 20 other vehicles on sections of Reynolds Avenue, Strathmore Place, Onondaga Street and other roads.

Other law enforcement agencies are investigating criminal mischief reports involving tire damage in the Village of Riverside, officials said.

Spaulding said patrolmen are currently investigating and are working with the New York State Police and Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on what appears to be a string of related cases stretching through the city and Riverside.

Police are asking anyone with information about the cases in the area of Riverside and the city’s Northside residential area to notify police. Corning Police can be reached at 962-0340, Ext. 1500.