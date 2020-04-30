Eight nursing home residents have died from COVID-19 complications at the Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital SNF/HRF in the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath, according to the facility and county.

Nursing home deaths account for more than 20% of COVID-19 related deaths in New York, and Steuben County has identified three nursing homes as having numerous cases and deaths.

Twenty-eight of Steuben's 37 coronavirus deaths have been linked to nursing homes — Hornell Gardens, Elderwood in Hornell, and the Fred & Harriet Taylor Center. Eighteen of the 28 deaths were reported to be residents of Hornell nursing homes.

However, New York state data, as of Tuesday, reports only seven deaths among Steuben County nursing homes.

While county officials have released the figures, no Steuben County nursing homes appear in data released by the state on nursing home deaths, which includes individual nursing homes with more than five deaths.

State officials cite privacy concerns for not detailing facilities with fewer than five deaths. The state last updated the list Tuesday.

The state health department did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

Ken Roberts, system director of marketing, communications and community relations with Arnot Health, operator of the Bath nursing home, said, "As with any resident that passes away while in our care, we are saddened by these losses and have extended our condolences to their families and friends."

Roberts also said the deaths underscore the challenges faced by health care facilities and nursing facilities during the coronavirus pandemic

Protecting patients, residents and staff remains the facility's highest priority, Roberts said, and since early March it has continued to enhance and refine protocols in an attempt to prevent the spread.

In mid-April, mass testing was conducted at the facility in conjunction with Steuben County's health department. This resulted in nine staff members and seven residents testing positive for the virus.

The eight deaths, Roberts said, were all reported to health officials.

New York's privately owned nursing homes are required to report deaths in their facilities related to COVID-19 to the state. State, county and some nursing home officials point to the discrepancy in the figures as a result of the evolution of the reporting process.

Nursing homes are not required to report COVID-19 deaths that occur in hospitals, but the state includes the total number of people who were residents of nursing homes who died in hospitals, although it does not specify which facility.

In an interview Monday, Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith said it is frustrating that the county's data isn't reflected by the state.

"Certainly, we want accurate data and the public to know exactly what the situation is here," she said.

Even though state data is not correct, Smith said, the county has kept a running record since its first death.

Enhanced protocols at the Bath facility during this pandemic include:

– Suspended visitation since March 13, with the exception of end of life situations.

– -Screening of all staff and others prior to entry by taking their temperature and screening for symptoms and recent travel.

Upon confirmation of a COVID-19 positive resident on a unit, all staff, after being screened at the entrance, put on isolation masks and face shields that they wear for the entirety of their shift.

– Taking the staff’s temperature again during their shift.

– Screening all residents one time per shift with a temperature, lung and symptom check.

– Increasing environmental services staff and cleaning of high-touch, high-traffic areas of the facility.

– Grouping all COVID-19 positive patients in one area of the facility.

Requiring staff caring for those patients wear N95 masks and full personal protective equipment per protocols.