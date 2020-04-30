HORNELL — Shortages due to the increased need to feed families and individuals are being experienced by our local food pantries.

The Bethesda Foundation recognizes that food pantries are greatly assisting many families during this challenging economic time, the foundation said.

The Foundation has made donations of $2,500 each to the Salvation Army and Turning Point/Hornell to assist in the purchasing of healthy foods for their pantries.

“The Bethesda Foundation appreciates the essential work the Salvation Army and Turning Point/Hornell does in providing food to the residents of our communities,” the foundation said in a news release. “The donations fit in with the foundation’s mission of supporting health related activities in the Hornell area.

The Bethesda Foundation is located at 396 Cleveland Ave., Hornell, N.Y.