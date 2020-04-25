BATH — Saturday morning at 8:42 a.m., the Bath Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a smoke investigation in the area of East Union Road in the Town of Bath. This call was followed by a second three minutes later reporting a garage and a house both fully involved at 6641 East Union Road.

Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles away. Assistant Chief Casey Saltsman was responding from the Cambell area on I-86 and could see the plumes of black smoke and requested a second alarm.

Assistant Chief Mike Fiordo was the first officer on scene and confirmed the fully involved structure fire and that there was no one on scene. The second alarm summoned The Bath VA, Kanona, Avoca, Savona, Campbell, Hammondsport and Pulteney Fire Departments for tankers and manpower and The Bath Volunteer Ambulance Cops. Prattsburgh fire was also called but cancelled en route. The house was unoccupied and is a total loss and the garage was on the ground on arrival. A grass fire also started from the blaze and was extinguished.

Fill sites to refill tankers were setup at a dry hydrant at the intersection of County Route 10 and Unionville Road as well as at the Jellystone Campground at the pond on County Route 11. The Steuben Fire Investigation Team was called, and the New York State Police were also on scene. There were no injuries and the cause is undetermined at this time. All units were back in service at 1:16 p.m.