Calling all non-profits, municipalities and local governments.

The Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board is now accepting one-page letters of interest for the Area Development grant program funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The regional focus is on Allegany, Cattaraugus, or Chautauqua counties.

Eligible activities are projects that strategically advance the mission of the ARC, New York State, as well as local development priorities, including workforce development, economic opportunities, educational opportunities, critical infrastructure, access to healthcare, entrepreneurship, leadership and community capacity, promotion of natural or cultural assets, main street revitalization, and planning and assessment.

Municipalities/local governments ind incorporated non-for-profit organizations are eligible. The deadline to apply is June 5 at 4 p.m.