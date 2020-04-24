Delayed services, small gatherings new normal

The viral pandemic that has claimed more than 160,000 lives worldwide including more than 45,000 in the United States is upending rituals for millions of people, including the way families grieve for loved ones, even in the Hornell area.

To tamp down the spread of the COVID-19 across the country, several states including New York have issued stay-at-home guidelines and have prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people, including for religious services.

In order to comply with the social gathering restrictions, funeral homes in Allegany and Steuben counties have made wholesale changes, altering the services they provide while maintaining their mission to help families grieve their loss and celebrate the memories of their loved ones.

Local funeral homes all face the same limits: large gatherings for calling hours are not feasible; funeral services and Catholic Masses of Christian Burials have been placed on hold; and final in-person goodbyes are limited to the closest family members in order to comply with the ten-person limit.

Gerald R. Brown and Chester Gosper are licensed directors of Brown & Powers Funeral Homes in Hornell, Canisteo and Angelica. Brown acknowledged that retail stores are “controlling the number of people that can be in there at any one time, and we realize that we have to do the same here.”

Brown continued, “We spaced a family out the other day, and I explained to them prior what they had to do. They couldn’t hold onto each other. They had to space themselves.

“We’ve had immediate family come in for a period of visitation, not to exceed 10, and the same 10 went to the graveside service for the burial.”

Brown noted that people are “very knowledgeable” about staying safe and have cooperated with the restrictions.

“Surprisingly, even before this past Friday, every service we’ve had where there was any type of gathering at all, everybody wore a mask. I was very surprised to see how they were cooperating with that.

“We have masks here in the foyer. If people come in without one, we give them one. Hand sanitizer, all those things that people might want to avail themselves of.”

Families have been “exceptionally understanding” of the restrictions, Brown said, but he admitted there’s sadness as well.

“There’s a lot of feelings there. Feelings that they want to do something, and they’re forced from doing it in order to comply with the law,” Brown said.

The Dagon Funeral Home of Hornell has been offering families the opportunity to have small services live streamed via either Facebook live or YouTube, according to Laura Picco, a funeral director who works side by side with her dad, Jim Dagon.

“We’ve had a couple of private services with very few people there, just immediate family, and we’ve also live streamed those,” Picco said. “We had a graveside service that I live streamed via Facebook, and I think there were five people there. I think the families are very thankful about that.

“It’s such a hard situation for us, but it’s 100 times harder for the families, and they want to be able to pay their respects and say goodbye to their loved one. They understand why, but it is very difficult for them, so we’re trying to do as much as we can to keep everybody involved even if it’s over live stream or YouTube or Facebook.”

Picco noted that some families are opting to delay services until future dates, although there’s uncertainty about when larger gatherings will be permitted.

“A lot of families have decided to do that, whether it’s something at the church or something at the funeral home or a gathering at the cemetery,” she said. “Obviously if somebody is embalmed and buried, it’s difficult to wait because we really have no idea how long these restrictions are going to be in place in New York state.

“What so far has been happening is we’ll have the funeral and the burial. Later on down the road people can have, if they belong to the Catholic church, let’s say, they can have a memorial Mass for that person. If somebody is cremated, they are able to hold onto the ashes or we will hold onto the ashes, and we can have a memorial service that way, then burial of the ashes at that time.”

Due to the pandemic and the restrictions, some families who had planned arrangements in place well in advance have had to accept changes, according to funeral director John Embser of J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville and Belmont.

One Wellsville man who died this week “made arrangements for a big day of calling hours and the whole nine yards, but now we are really going to have to bring it down,” Embser said.

Smaller gatherings and graveside services have become the norm, Embser said.

“For most of the families, it has been a private family visitation and maybe a slightly larger graveside service, but there are a lot of funerals that will be taking place at a later date, in the summer we hope.

“Everything’s private now, but there are several public memorial services going to be planned for the future.

“We’ve got about a dozen funerals for people who will later have graveside services or funerals down the road.”

Gerald Brown of Brown & Powers said families, even while grieving, have accepted the necessity of putting health and safety above all else.

“They’ve complied very well. We’ve had no negative feedback at all, so I think people are knowledgeable today about what’s going on out there as far as the COVID-19 virus,” he said.