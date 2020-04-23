Weather irrelevant to online celebration

ALFRED ­ ­– The aroma of thousands of hot dogs sizzling on outside grills will not envelope the Village of Alfred this year, but a virtual near-equivalent will begin streaming at noon Saturday and will remain online throughout the rest of the day.

According John Lewis, Director of Student Activities for Alfred University, this year’s virtual Hot Dog Day will include a photographic and video retrospective of past Hot Dog Days and special messages from Alfred University President Mark Zupan and Alfred State College President Irby “Skip” Sullivan. Andover musician Matt Burns, who has entertained audiences at both Alfred University and Alfred State College in the past, will perform his unique blend of pop and classic rock. Videos will also include a virtual “weiner dog” race, filmed by local dachsund owner Tom Hayden.

The virtual Hot Dog Day will be online at www.hotdogday.org, streaming from noon to 1 p.m. Following the stream, visitors to the site will be able to choose individual segments to watch.

Lewis says planners for the 2020 Hot Dog Day, representing both Alfred University and Alfred State College, began brainstorming over the possibility of a virtual celebration after the traditional celebration was cancelled in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Since Hot Dog Day functions as both a celebration of spring and a fundraiser for local not-for-project organizations, planners also have been in contact with local charities, asking for information, photographs, and videos that can be shared on www.hotdogday.org. This year’s virtual Hot Dog Day will offer T-shirts for sale, with proceeds going to charities that have been involved in past Hot Dog Days.