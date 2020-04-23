Deaths reported at Bath-area nursing home, officials said -- total lost now at 33

The Steuben County Public Health Department on Thursday reported the deaths of two individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 33.

One individual was a 90-year-old male who died at a nursing home in the Bath area. The other individual was an 88-year-old male who died at the same nursing home in the Bath area.

"The number of new cases is starting to decrease. Unfortunately for our community and for the families impacted, we are not seeing the same decrease in our number of deaths," said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. "To stop the further spread of COVID-19, we all must continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings when in public, and limit contact with those outside the home."

In line with Smith’s statement about fewer new cases, the county reported just one new confirmed infection on Thursday.

The individual, a Hornell resident, is currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individual have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation. Today’s investigations include information from a retested individual who still remains positive. Individuals reported visiting the following locations.

· 4/16/20 – 4/17/20 – Groveland Correctional Facility in Livingston County

· 4/22/20 Morning – Hammondsport Grocery Store

All residents, including those who visited the above locations, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill, officials said.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.