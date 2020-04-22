Hornell Varsity Golf

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: New Orleans Saints

Favorite Player: LeBron James

Favorite Social media: Instagram

Favorite person to follow on Social media: Barstool Sports

Favorite TV Show: Alaskan Bush People

Favorite Movie: Ted 2

If you could eat dinner with any athlete: LeBron James

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: Video Games, and a new one that I've been learning, Bocce Ball.

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: It's been quite a difference transferring to online school because I’m used to a schedule everyday.

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?

A: Strength Training and chipping around the backyard.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: If you are thinking about participating in a sport but are on the fence about it, I would advise to just go for it because I never played sports until now and it's so much fun!