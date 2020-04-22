The Clemens Center will hold Backstage Pass: A Clemens Center Virtual Gala from 6 to 9 p.m. April 25.
Due to the social distancing order, the gala at the physical venue cannot be held.
To join the gala: clemenscenter.org.
