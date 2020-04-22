Rules in place to maintain social distancing; may cause delays

CORNING - With spring cleanup underway, the city’s yard waste site on State Route 414 will open starting 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday to city residents who have brush, leaves and other yard waste to dispose of.

City Manager Mark Ryckman said proof of residency is required when dropping off brush, grass and other yard waste. The site will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each Saturday through June 27.

“Social distancing procedures will be implemented to address COVID-19 pandemic concerns,” Ryckman said. “Instructions will be posted at the site.”

When loading and unloading vehicles, residents must maintain social distance, Ryckman said. In order to maintain distancing, the number of residents using the site at any given time will be limited.

“This may cause wait times to be longer than normal,” Ryckman said. “We appreciate the public’s patience in dealing with the social distancing procedure at the yard waste site. These procedures will help protect the public and our employees.”

Residents may also pick up mulch, free of charge, during the period, Ryckman said. Residents may not bring machinery such as tractors or loaders to load vehicles nor will the city be able to assist in loading.

“I don’t think people will notice the use of the site will be much different other than the social distancing requirements and the wait time,” said Larry Wagner, city Superintendent of Public Works.

In the City of Elmira, the compost center at 840 Linden Place will remain closed until further notice, according to Elmira City Manager P. Michael Collins. The city will assess the center on a month-to-month basis.

Collins said the city encourages city residents to use the Chemung County compost site, located off of Chemung Street in the Village of Horseheads.

The county site is open 5 days a week: Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Social distancing measures will be in place to protect the public and employees.

“We thank the public for their patience and understanding as we navigate through this time,” Collins said.