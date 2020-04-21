GENESEO — April 22, 2020 is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

In recognition of Earth Day 2020, Livingston County encouraged an at-home Community Cleanup for 2020. While practicing social distancing during COVID-19, County residents can still work together to advance the environmental health of Livingston County at home.

County residents are encouraged to recognize Earth Day from April 22–26 by conducting earth friendly activities at home. Some activities can include:

· Clean up leaves, sticks, brush, etc.

· Plant trees, bushes and grass

· Prepare gardens for Spring planting

· Spring clean your home with Earth-friendly cleaning products

· Recycle cardboard, plastics, glass and aluminum

· With proper distancing, safely include kids, teens and others in Earth Day related activities; Click here for ideas the whole family will enjoy

· Educate family members on the importance of recycling and keeping a healthy environment

The county encourages you to participate and submit your at-home activities by posting them to Facebook and tagging @LivingstonCoNY on Twitter using #cleanuplivco.