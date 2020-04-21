Food support during COVID-19 pandemic

DANSVILLE — Two drive-thru food distribution events will be held April 29 in Dansville and May 2 in Geneseo to assist households in need of food support during this public health emergency. Registration is on a first come, first served basis for Livingston County residents only.

Livingston County has once again partnered with Foodlink to supply each of the registered households with a box of non-perishable, emergency food items in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Angela Ellis, Deputy County Administrator, stated, "The first round of food distribution was well-received by the community. We were able to safely and efficiently provide food support to a significant number of households during this time of need." Ellis continued, "Thank you to our friends at Foodlink, the local school districts, county staff, and many dedicated volunteers for making this next round possible."

Both events will involve no-touch distribution. Proper social distancing will be maintained at all times in order to protect the health and safety of registrants and volunteers.

The Dansville event will be held on Wednesday, April 29 from 3-5 p.m. at Dansville Central School District, 282 Main Street, Dansville, NY 14437.

The Geneseo event will be held Saturday, May 2 from 9-11 a.m. at Geneseo Central School District, 4050 Avon Geneseo Road, Geneseo, NY 14454.

Pre-registration is required. Registration for Livingston County residents is now open and will close once capacity is reached. Only one registrant per household is allowed.

Register by phone at 585-243-7110, Monday – Friday, from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Online registration is at https://tinyurl.com/y85xg3k9

These are drive-thru, contact-free events. You must stay in your vehicle and put a piece of paper with your first and last name in the window facing out for volunteers to see at check-in. You may experience a wait time as the drive-thru volume increases. Be sure your vehicle has enough gas.

· Have the trunk cleaned out. The box of emergency food will be placed into the trunk of each vehicle. Once your trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away.

· No walk-ups. Only pre-registered households in vehicles will be served.