BATH — The Steuben County Public Health Department on Monday said new COVID-19 cases dropped to just one, bringing the county’s total to 196 confirmed cases.

The individual is a resident of the Village of Canisteo.

The individual is currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation. The investigation indicates that the individual reported visiting the following location within that timeframe.

· April 18 Late Evening – Walmart in Hornell

· April 18 Late Evening – Wegmans in Hornell

· April 20 Morning – Bath VA Medical Center, Building 35

“Reporting only one new case today is a step in the right direction,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We know there will be more cases to report in the upcoming days related to universal testing at another nursing home, but for today, one new case is a bright spot. Our residents can help us keep these new case numbers low by continuing to follow public health precautions.”

All residents, including those who visited the above locations, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.