Businesses do what they can to keep going and serve customers

CORNING - Before COVID-19, for restaurant businesses in the Gaffer District - like most in the county - it was the best of times.

Since 8 p.m. March 16, the previously thriving restaurant and bar landscape in the Gaffer District has completely changed due to measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But many restaurants and brewery businesses in the Gaffer District have launched or increased the use of takeout services.

“So far, so good,” said David Shoemaker, who owns Liquid Shoes Brewing, on East Market Street, along with his brother Eric Shoemaker, when asked about the recent change to pickup service. “It’s been crazy.”

“I miss the people coming in,” said Eric Shoemaker. “When people come to the window for pickup it’s cool, but I really miss people coming in, the conversations and all that kind of that stuff.”

Ben Lewis, owner of Slammin' Jammin' BBQ, said the transformation to takeout services has not been difficult, but he is really “looking forward to getting back” to customers being able to eat at his Market Street location.

“We used to have tables filled (at the restaurant), now that section is nothing more than a lobby. We can’t use the two upper floors at the restaurant at all,” said Lewis, who owns the business along with his wife, Kelly. “That’s taken about 75 percent of profit away from the business. We are taking a huge hit. We are barely breathing.”

Many of the near 45 restaurants in the Gaffer District are currently providing pickup and takeout, delivery and alleyway drive-through services.

Support our Gaffer District restaurants and businesses, said Coleen Fabrizi, executive director of the Gaffer District.

“Thank you for shopping local during this critical time,” Fabrizi said.

Fabrizi said due to the changes and updates associated with COVID-19, please call businesses first to check hours.

By Jeff Smith

jsmith@the-leader.com

CORNING - While everyone is experiencing unfathomable changes to their lifestyles and livelihoods, the Gaffer District is doing what it can to persevere, said Barbara Whitman, a Gaffer District spokesperson.

The Gaffer District, like many communities throughout the area and nation, is coming together to support businesses.

“Thanks to its diverse historic architecture, culture of world-renowned art, fresh culinary scene, and vibrant business community the Gaffer District has been emulated for years by small towns across the country as a model of main street revitalization and development,” Whitman said. “But then the world turned upside down and a thriving downtown comprising over 100 boutiques, galleries, and restaurants has mostly shut down during the current state of emergency and forced pause.”

Whitman said with their doors closed, most of those small businesses are not generating any influx of income which means businesses that have established themselves for years and have been successful face the very real possibility that they might never open again.

“What started out as an effort to help local small businesses navigate this difficult and uncertain period of financial stasis has turned into a welcome and much appreciated source of hope, a creative approach to a significant challenge, and what some have called, a wonderful act of kindness,” Whitman said.

On March 18, Corning's Gaffer District implemented a new program called Buy Now, Shop Later, which is intended to rapidly infuse cash into Gaffer District businesses during the coronavirus shutdown, which is creating devastating and unprecedented uncertainty and financial insecurity for small businesses.

Whitman said on April 7, Corning Enterprises announced it would match directly to businesses all Buy Now, Shop Later, purchases up to a total of $100,000 - which happened within three days.

On April 10, Corning Credit Union put in another $50,000 of matching funds, Whitman said. That match was completed on Easter, April 12, bringing the total investment to $300,000.

“Knowing that our community provided another $50,000 to small businesses in just the past two days is amazing and we’re delighted we were able to match this generosity,” said Gary Grinnell, Corning Credit Union president and CEO. “Once again, our community has proven that we really are all stronger together.”

Fabrizi said the Gaffer District is actively seeking another donor to keep this amazing program going.

“We can't overstate how much this money means to our small businesses in the Gaffer District. It could be the difference between surviving and closing their doors for many,” she said.

Fabrizi said all monies donated to the program are used to make matching payments to businesses based on gift card/certificate sales. As long as matching funds are available, for every dollar purchased, the business receives a dollar. For instance, a $20 customer purchase brings the business $40.

“With or without matching funds the program will continue until further notice,” Fabrizi said.

Customers can purchase gift cards or certificates from participating businesses at the Gaffer District's website: gafferdistrict.com/buy-now-shop-later

While the program has been a huge success, the challenge continues. Those interested in being additional sponsors are encouraged to contact the Gaffer District offices to learn how they can help.