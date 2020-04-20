Experts discuss NY's COVID-19 mask mandate

New Yorkers can wear a cloth covering around their neck in public and pull it up to cover their face if other people get within six feet to help curb the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“When you are running and come close to a person, you either run across the street or you put the mask up over your mouth and nose,” he said during a press briefing.

But Cuomo’s hypothetical scenario of a jogger pulling a mask up over the face raised questions about what happens next.

Does the person pull the mask down again and continue running? What about hand washing or sanitizing? Can someone wearing a mask at the grocery store have it around their neck and pull it up whenever necessary?

Cuomo's comments came after he announced an executive order requiring masks or cloth face-coverings be worn in public if people can’t maintain six feet of social distancing.

The mandate takes effect at 8 p.m. Friday. It applies to all New Yorkers older than 2 who can medically tolerate wearing a face covering.

Yet many public health advisories say once people don a mask or cloth face-covering they should avoid touching it to limit the risk of infection.

The state Health Department, for instance, issued guidance on April 8 that stated, “Do not touch the cloth covering or face” when wearing it to combat COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

New York City’s Health Department expanded on the issue in a public statement.

“In taking on and off a face covering, you will likely touch your face. As such, please wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or, if not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer every time you take on and off your face covering,” it stated.

Advisories also emphasize that anyone feeling sick should stay home, and those feeling well should avoid all nonessential travel and public gatherings.

USA TODAY Network New York asked two Infectious Disease Society of America experts, Dr. David Hardy and Dr. Ravina Kullar, to answer questions about New York’s mask mandate. The conversations were edited for space and clarity.

What is the safest way to wear the cloth face-covering?

Kullar: If you put it on, you should keep it on. You should not keep taking it off because that will increase the risk of transmission.

And make sure it fits well around the nose, mouth and chin and provides a seal.

Hardy: The optimal way to do it would be for someone to grab a clean cloth face-covering and wear it for the entire time they are outside of their home.

Then, as soon as they get home, take the cloth covering off and wash it in the laundry, if it’s washable. Paper masks should be discarded.

Just like in a surgical theater, surgeons are taught to not ever touch the mask once it goes on because that mask is considered to be contaminated as soon as it goes on someone’s face.

Why are officials reversing prior advice against wearing masks and face coverings?

Hardy: Where things changed is when it became known that COVID-19 could be spread by asymptomatic individuals, meaning people who did not have symptoms but did in fact have the virus in their respiratory tract.

Kullar: The main reason is it’s about preventing those asymptomatic individuals from transmitting the virus to other people.

It’s more about protecting other people than anything else, protecting the community.

What are the masks and cloth coverings achieving in terms of public health?

Hardy: This is something that is supposed to work in two different ways.

Wearing masks now helps to decrease the chances that someone who is asymptomatic could be putting out viral particles by speaking, singing or yelling.

The mask and cloth will help catch some but probably not all of those particles and stop them from being able to be thrown into the air.

And they will help keep some of those particles from falling onto surfaces, especially in public where other people will touch those surfaces and then infect themselves.

Kullar: In New York City, it’s also a lot denser setting, and that’s where the mask might really come in handy in the subways and buses and public transportation.

If masks help reduce coronavirus risks at all, why not require them early?

Kullar: Many places are being very careful about applying this because there is the sense of false security that people may feel with putting on masks.

Then, all of those good things that people were doing, like washing their hands and staying six feet apart and using hand sanitizer, may be diminished.

Hardy: One of the tough things is when you’re wearing a mask you often times have an itch and want to scratch or readjust the mask.

You have to be mindful of you don’t want to touch the mask once it goes on.

If it needs to be adjusted, it would be to go to the back of the head, or over by the ears, and readjust without touching the front of it.

Kullar: If you have to take it off, always carry hand sanitizers and wipes to use if you can’t wash your hands with soap at the time.