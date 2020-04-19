BATH — The Steuben County Public Health Department Sunday confirmed the deaths of four individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 27.

One individual was a 77 year old female from the Village of Wayland who died while hospitalized outside the county. One individual was a 79 year old female from a nursing home in the Hornell area who died while hospitalized. One individual was an 81 year old male from the City of Corning who died while hospitalized, and the fourth individual was a 68 year old male from a nursing home in the Hornell area who died while hospitalized outside the county.

"The loss of four more individuals today is heartbreaking," said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. "As Steuben continues to report new cases and deaths daily, it remains fundamentally important for our community members to persevere in staying home, limiting contact outside the home, and wearing a mask when in public. Physical distancing is hard, but the consequences of not doing so are much worse."

Also Sunday, the Public Health Department reported it received notification that four additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 195 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:

· City of Hornell (2)

· Village of Hammondsport

· Village of Wayland

One or more of the individuals are linked with previously reported cases. Included is an additional case related to the mass testing conducted at Elderwood at Hornell and a case from Hornell Gardens.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation. The investigations indicate that public health protocols were followed, resulting in no known public exposure risks.

"We are grateful to our residents for understanding the importance of, and following, public health precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Public Health Director Darlene Smith."We all are eager to return to our normal lives, which can only be accomplished through a health-minded approach in our daily actions."

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.