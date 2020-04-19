MOUNT MORRIS — The fourth COVID-19-related death in Livingston County occurred on Sunday, according to the Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH).

Livingston County Public Health Director, Jennifer Rodriguez, confirmed that the Avon female in her 80s has passed away and had underlying health issues. The deceased was a resident of the Avon Nursing Home.

Rodriguez stated, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of the individual who unfortunately passed.”

LCDOH also reports four new positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County, which brings the total number of positive cases to 47.

According to Rodriguez, these individuals and any associated household members are now in the LCDOH quarantine process.

· Male in his 20s who resides in Geneseo

· Female in her 20s who resides in York

· Male in his 40s who resides in Avon

· Female in her 40s who resides in Avon

Livingston County Administrator Ian M. Coyle indicated one of the confirmed positives is a member of the County workforce but it was too early to tell if this was related to the recent findings last week of five positives among County staff. An investigation is pending.

Rodriguez stated that LCDOH will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations.

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 47

Negative Test results: 511

LCDOH will continue to update these numbers daily on the County’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/1207/COVID-19.

Additionally, in the interest of community transparency, the County will begin this week tabulating on its COVID-19 website any nursing home cases and confirmed deaths of patients related to COVID-19 by nursing home.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, please call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.