Illinois company expands into former Lufkin site

WELLSVILLE — The former Lufkin-RMT plant at 4181 Bolivar Rd. in Wellsville will soon be humming with activity once more.

Babbitting Service, Inc. (BSI) of Illinois has announced the addition of BSI East, a second Babbitting Service location where its new “Engineered Bearing Solutions” division will call Wellsville its home.

BSI has signed a five-year lease for the back building of the Bolivar Road facility, which once housed Lufkin-RMT before its move to Tarantine Boulevard in 2013. The company was purchased by GE and later closed in 2016.

Allegany County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) Executive Director Craig Clark welcomed the addition of BSI East to the county. The company had been eyeing the expansion for quite some time, Clark said.

“They were talking about it when Lufkin shut down, they just weren’t ready to expand,” Clark said. “It was interesting, they kept a couple people on board from GE Lufkin and they got it all together to expand. The potential is pretty big. They’re going to start small. It’s not going to be huge, but it will (eventually) be a good size.”

The company has two employees on board and more set to join the effort, with hopes to quickly ramp up to 8-12 employees.

“They’re hoping to outgrow that, which is good,” Clark said.

Lufkin-RMT had employed upwards of 60 at the Wellsville plant.

BSI has posted available machinist, CNC and support positions. Clark said the IDA is open to facilitating BSI’s goals as the company moves forward.

“We look forward to supporting their growth,” Clark said. “We’ll have to figure out what that means.”

BSI said the new division is strategically located in Wellsville, where the 10,000 square foot engineering and manufacturing location specializing in Engineered Bearing Solutions will add value to an already established BSI main location in South Elgin, Ill.

“We have staffed the BSI East – Engineered Bearing Solutions division with a talented management and engineering staff with the skill and experience to reverse engineer, design bearings based on existing specifications, and optimize an existing design for better bearing performance and efficiency,” the company stated. “Additionally, the Engineered Bearing Solutions division will soon be equipped to manufacture specific bearing types such as ball and socket style assemblies making BSI East a full-service Design, Engineering, and Manufacturing facility.”