Canisteo Police Chief receives inaugural award

CANISTEO — In a time when many essential workers risk their health every day they report for duty, a local business owner is highlighting some of the area’s heroes.

Eddie VanStine, of Finger Lakes Rideshare, handed out the first Canisteo Valley Hero Award Thursday morning to Canisteo Police Chief Kyle Amidon.

“On behalf of the community and on behalf of the local business owners, we just wanted to say thank you for everything you’re doing for us and we want to thank you for going above and beyond the call,” VanStine said. “We really respect everything you do for us.”

VanStine said the Canisteo Valley Hero Award was established in partnership with area businesses. He started the effort in an attempt to provide some inspiration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ways this community has come together is impeccable. I’m so proud to say I’m from the valley,” VanStine said.

The award came as a surprise to Amidon, who said it was a great honor.

“Obviously with the trying times we have right now things are difficult for everyone,” Amidon said. “I totally understand and we are doing the best we can to help you guys in any way possible. We have a great police department and a great community that supports our back just as much as we support them. We will continue to do the best we can do during these times and hopefully get through this hump and continue back to normal eventually. Keep your heads up.”

VanStine said Amidon had over 280 nominations from among local business owners and community members. He encouraged nominations to be sent to @fingerlakesride, info.fingerlakesrideshare.com or via social media.

Kyle Amidon bio: Chief Amidon, a 2006 graduate of Canisteo-Greenwood Central School, began his law enforcement career in April of 2010 when he was first hired by the Hornell Police Dept. In 2011, he graduated from the Rural Police Training Academy in Batavia and became a New York State certified Police Officer. He left the Hornell Police Department in April of 2013 to take over as Officer in Charge for the Canisteo Police Department. Through civil service examinations, Amidon worked his way up the ranks of sergeant in May of 2015 and then to Chief of Police in May of 2017.

Amidon has been very active with local police academies, serving on the board of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy at Corning Community College, and most recently Alfred State’s Police Academy. Amidon also served as an instructor for both academies. He devotes much of his time to giving back to the Canisteo Valley though his efforts with the Canisteo Police Club. He is a member of the Steuben County Drug Task Force. He serves as a member of the Steuben County Chiefs Association as well as the Western New York Chief’s Association. This past fall, Kyle was the recipient of the NextGen Leaders Awards where he received the honorable “Young Professional Emergency Service Leader” award. This award honors young professionals that are excelling in their profession, organization and in our communities.

Amidon resides in Hornell with his wife, Colleen, and their two daughters, Ayla and Tessa.