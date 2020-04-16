The Penn Yan Village Board is expected to vote on the tentative 2020-2021 village budget at their April 21 board meeting, which will be conducted via Zoom internet meeting software at 6 p.m. A public hearing will be conducted during the meeting.

A link to connect to the meeting can be found on the village’s website at www.villageofpennyan.com.

With adjustments that were approved by the board during an April 6 meeting, village residents will not see an increase in the total tax levy, and many will see decreased tax rates per $1,000 of assessed value. Before applying the adjustments, the tax rates in the towns of Benton and Milo were decreasing by $1.22 (to $14.23) and $1.90 ($14.23) respectively, as those towns recently completed revaluations, which increased their assessed values. The tax rate for properties in the town of Jerusalem were projected to increase by $.30 per $1,000 to $14.82.

Total spending is $5.05 million, before the adjustments, called for a total tax levy of $3.18 million, an increase of $17,017 or 0.54%, under the tax cap by 1.78% or $3,366.

No reserve funds are used in the spending plan, which also includes an appropriation of $100,000 in the contingency fund.

Total revenues are declining by $526,000, largely due to the conclusion of a $240,000 Transportation Alternative Program grant and a total decline of $335,000 of State and Federal Emergency Disaster Assistance funds. These declines are offset by cost reductions related to both projects.

Revenue increases are anticipated in a number of areas including new PILOTS (payments in lieu of taxes), increased fines and forfeitures, and safety inspection fees.

As for spending, the budget calls for negotiated salary increases of 3.5% for members of the Police Benevolent Association, and anticipated salary increases for members of CSEA and non-union employees. It does not include increases of trustees or the mayor.

The budget also includes funds for a new Deputy Code Enforcement Officer position, and for increases to wages for hourly seasonal workers and lifeguards.

The budget also includes $15,000 for the village’s share of the cost of new playground equipment for the Lake Street playground. The Penn Yan Lions Club and Elks will also contribute to the project.