The Finger Lakes Produce Auction announces the beginning of the 2020 plant and produce season. Auctions begin Friday, April 17, and will reach a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule the week of April 27. The wholesale business at 3691 Rte 14A Penn Yan, is enacting measures to prevent the spread of COVID- 19.

March 22, all non-essential businesses were ordered by New York State to decrease 100% of in-person staffing.

However, Executive Order 202.6 allows “Essential Businesses” to remain in operation through this time. Produce auctions, farmer’s markets, and agriculture support businesses are considered Essential Business and may remain open. March 31, horticulture was designated as non-essential. However, those horticultural businesses that sell food producing plants are considered essential, and therefor allowed to continue operating.

Preventative Measures

The Finger Lakes Produce Auction Board of Directors has enacted the following temporary measures as a commitment to preventing the spread of COVID-19:

• All staff, buyers, and consignors to observe social distancing of 6 feet

• Buyers only on the sale floor (No spectators or loitering permitted)

• No children permitted at this time

• Handwashing required for all participants at provided stations on site (Staff to adhere to FLPA COVID-19 policy on sanitation, sick leave, social distancing, and other preventative measures).

The Produce Auction management is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the food security of New York communities. Buyers and consignors who are willing to comply with this guidance are welcome for another year of local, fresh, healthy produce.