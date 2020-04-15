By James Post

A documentary releasing May 23 on Netflix will highlight the amazing winning streak of Indian-American students in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“Twenty-six of the last 31 winners have been a child of Indian origin,” producer Chris Weller told The Leader of his upcoming film, “Spelling the Dream.”

The film will explore the larger trend while also following the journey of a particular group of young spellers.

It’s not surprising, then, that Weller, along with director Sam Rega, would want to get champions Sriram and Jairam Hathwar, of Painted Post, involved in telling that story.

“They really embodied the spirit of the trend,” Weller said of the Hathwar brothers. “[Plus] they’re one of two sibling pairs that have won the Bee.”

Sriram, currently a sophomore at Princeton University, and younger brother Jairam, a junior at Corning-Painted Post High School, spoke to The Leader while both were at home in Painted Post as the result of school closures here and around the county.

No strangers to interviews, taking part in the documentary wasn’t a surprise or a challenge for either.

“They came to our house and asked us a series of questions about our preparations and other things,” Sriram Hathwar said.

“Fortunately we were able to give some insight into the topic they were discussing,” Jairam Hathwar added.

Weller said the intent of the documentary is to highlight all of those young champions, rather than take part in any kind of social commentary about Indian-Americans in the United States.

“Neither Sam [Rega] nor I are Indian-American,” he noted. “It’s meant to be a celebratory film. These kids are really hard-working American success stories. I hope people will see the love that these kids have for this.”

But there are specific things, which the film explores, driving that amazing string of success.

“It’s not just these kids putting their noses to the grindstone, although they work very hard,” Weller said. “There’s a lot of family and community support.”

Organizations and groups have built up in the Indian-American community to provide that support family by family, and even operate their own competitions, such as the North South Foundation Spelling Bee and the South Asian Spelling Bee.

“Those were both competitions that Jairam and I took part in,” Sriram Hathwar said.

Both said those events were crucial preparation for national competition at the Scripps Bee.

“The level of competition [in the Indian-American-organized events] was of the same caliber as at the Scripps National Spelling Bee,” Jairam Hathwar said.

Weller said he’s not sure how the events of the past months will affect the success of the film’s release, which was planned to coincide with the now-canceled National Spelling Bee.

The lack of that connection isn’t great news for the film’s promotion -- but there are other factors as well.

“I’m watching Netflix way more often” given the health crisis and the need for people to stay at home in compliance with guidelines, Weller said. “I feel like everyone’s streaming their entertainment these days.”

That means a larger possible potential audience for the film.

Plus, the Scripps National Spelling Bee is an event that captures a huge amount of attention around the country each year, and the absence of it, Weller speculated, might actually boost interest in related content.

“I hope this can bring people some spelling-related fun” despite the cancellation of this year’s National Bee, he said.