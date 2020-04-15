WELLSVILLE — Jones Memorial Hospital joins facilities around the world in celebrating April as Occupational Therapy Month.

Occupational therapy helps people of all ages to do the daily activities that they want and need to do. Occupational therapists help people of all ages to live life to its fullest by helping them promote health, and prevent — or live better with —injury, illness, or disability.

Providing a wide range of services, occupational therapy can range from helping children with disabilities to participate fully in school and social situations, to helping people recovering from injury to regain skills, to aiding an older adult to stay as independent as possible. Occupational therapy offers specialized support and services to people of all ages and in all circumstances.

The Occupational Therapists at Jones Memorial are part of the Rehabilitation Services Department. The staff includes Kristy Schleigh, MS ORT/L; Britney Clark, OTR/L; Melissa Childs, MS OTR/L; and Selina Schell, OTR/L.