DANSVILLE — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH), in partnership with Noyes Health, announced Tuesday that curbside testing for COVID-19 is available at two sites in Dansville and Geneseo.

Curbside testing allows individuals to stay in their vehicles while getting tested and is meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – fever, cough, or trouble breathing – you will need to first call your primary care physician to get a requisition. If you do not have a healthcare provider, call LCDOH at 585-243-7270 to see if you meet the COVID-19 testing criteria.

The requisition should be faxed to 585-335-4282 for the Dansville site and 585-991-6020 for the Geneseo site. You will then need to call Noyes Memorial Hospital at 585-335-6001 to set up an appointment for curbside testing at one of its two locations:

Dansville

111 Clara Barton Street

Dansville, NY 14437

Geneseo

50 East South Street

Geneseo, NY 14454

Curbside testing is currently available every day at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at both locations.

For more information on or assistance with the coordination of curbside testing, call LCDOH at 585-243-7270.