BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of two individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 16. One individual was a 73-year-old male from the Town of Fremont and the other was a 59 year-old female from the Town of Hornellsville. Both died while hospitalized outside the county.

“We are always hopeful when we hear of a new positive case that it will result in the individual recovering,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “It is heartbreaking that recovery is not the result for all of our residents. We all must continue our efforts to stop the spread of this deadly virus to save lives. Continue to stay home, and take precautions when you must go out for groceries or other essential business.”

Also Tuesday, the Public Health Department said that four additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 160 confirmed cases.

The individuals are residents of the Town of Bath (2), the Town of Hartsville and the Village of North Hornell.

An additional case has been reported from Elderwood at Hornell.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation. The investigations indicate that one or more of the individuals reported visiting the following location within that timeframe.

– 4/5, 4/8, 4/10: Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center

“We have been experiencing a lower average number of new daily cases in comparison to last week,” said Smith. “We are hopeful this trend will continue. The efforts of community members staying home and really limiting contact outside their households is starting to be reflected in our new cases. If we all continue these precautions, our new cases will continue to dwindle, and we’ll sooner be able to return to normal life.”