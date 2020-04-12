Police will enforce social distancing rules

HORNELL — Keep your distance.

That was the message at this week’s City of Hornell Board of Public Safety meeting, which was held via teleconference to do just that.

City officials continue to work through enforcement of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York State on Pause executive order, which aims to curb the spread of COVID-19. This week, Steuben County announced it would step up enforcement of social distancing practices as confirmed cases surged.

In Hornell, Police Chief Ted Murray said “99 percent” of the population has been doing a good job of social distancing.

“I think the citizens of Hornell have been great for 99 percent of this thing. I think most of them have been fantastic,” Murray said. “I really commend the people of Hornell for the efforts they’ve been taking. We haven’t had a lot of issues. We want everybody to know if they do have public gatherings or start to violate the Pause Act, we will enforce it.”

A first violation of social distancing rules will result in a letter of warning. Further willful violations constitute an unclassified misdemeanor, with penalties up to one year in jail, a $2,000 fine or both.

“People aren’t under house arrest,” Murray said. “If someone wants to go out walking with their family, that’s fine. We don’t want people hanging out in groups.”

Mayor John Buckley instructed DPW to fence off playgrounds and take down the basketball rims in city parks to discourage the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“We’re trying to reduce the risk in any way we can think of,” Buckley said. “There’s nothing wrong with getting out and getting some fresh air in your backyard, walking in a city park or around the block, it’s just a matter of really maintaining that social distance. If you see your neighbor, say hello from afar.”

Murray reported that the city curfew for youth has been largely effective, with only a few violations. Buckley encouraged city parents to know where their children are at all times during the pandemic.

Public Safety Commissioner Scott Richardson said Alfred State had an issue with 15 young men gathering for a pickup basketball game.

“I think that’s what this action is geared towards, those type of settings,” Richardson said. “We have colleges in the SUNY system who are suspending students for violating their social distancing.”

Police precautions

The Hornell Police Department has taken precautions during the pandemic. Officers are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) during any interaction with the public, and receiving daily reports on the locations where people are quarantined for the safety of officers. Officers have started bicycle patrols in city neighborhoods to better monitor social distancing guidelines.

Buckley commended Alstom for its recent donation of PPE to Hornell first responders and healthcare workers. Hornell Police also previously donated 100 masks to St. James from the department’s stockpile.

“We’ve developed a cleaning method for officers. For the most part we’re using the same ones over and over,” Murray said. “That helps.”

The chief said crime rates have decreased during the pandemic, reflecting nationwide trends.

Wildflower Festival on hold

The board tabled an event permit for the annual Wildflower Festival scheduled in May. Buckley suggested the board consider such applications on a month to month basis given the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t really know how long this is going to last,” Buckley said. “We don’t know when the apex is going to hit, but even when we do reach the apex of the crisis, we still have the backside of the hill. This could go into May, it could reach June, we just don’t know.”

Commissioners concurred, agreeing for the city to take its cues from state and federal government in approving large public events.