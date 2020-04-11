MOUNT MORRIS — The third COVID-19-related death in Livingston County occurred on April 9, according to the Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH).

Livingston County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez confirmed Friday that the Avon female in her 80s died at her residence and had underlying health issues.

Rodriguez stated, “We are truly devastated by the loss of another life to COVID-19. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones affected by this death. Now, more than ever, we must come together as a community to help save lives. Please continue to stay home and practice social distancing to stop the spread of this virus.”

LCDOH also reports two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County Friday, which brings the total number of positive cases to 34.

According to Rodriguez, the first individual is the deceased Avon female described above. Two household members related to this case are under mandatory quarantine per LCDOH. The second individual is a female in her 40s who resides in Livonia. She was tested at her medical provider’s office and is currently in her private residence under mandatory quarantine per LCDOH. The investigation into this case is pending.

LCDOH was notified of these positive cases Friday morning.

Rodriguez stated that LCDOH will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations.

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 34

Negative Test results: 312

LCDOH will continue to update these numbers daily on the County’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/1207/COVID-19.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, please call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9:00AM – 5:00PM.