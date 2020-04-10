ALBANY – Nearly 1 million New Yorkers have filed for unemployment benefits since the state shuttered all non-essential businesses last month in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

And while there are signs the virus' spread is beginning to slow — the rate of hospitalizations and new reported cases has slowed in recent days — thousands of New Yorkers have been desperately trying to file claims to pay bills and provide for their families.

The unprecedented number of applicants seeking unemployment benefits has caused the state's Department of Labor's website to crash and phone lines to sputter.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state wasn't prepared to process the high number of claims and vowed all those applying for benefits would receive them retroactively.

"Look, the technical technology at the Department of Labor, the system just crashed because of the volume. It's one of those unanticipated consequences of a situation like this," Cuomo said.

To better process the claims, the state has partnered with a number of tech companies, including Google, to increase server capacity for its website and expand the number of phone ports at its call center.

An upgraded website launched Friday morning, and the state has also implemented a 72-hour callback period, a move expected to free up phone lines and expedite the application process.

But with thousands of claims still pending after weeks and thousands more still trying to get through, questions remain.

Here's what you need to know:

A new website unveiled for unemployment claims

On Monday, Cuomo announced the state would be partnering with Google to create a new website that would help streamline the application process for those still seeking to file a claim.

The website was expected to launch last night, but instead it launched Friday morning at 7:30.

It can be accessed by going to unemployment.labor.ny.gov.

To sign in, you will need to enter you ny.gov ID information, or create a new account.

From there, users will be asked to fill out an application an submit any required documents through a secure online portal.

If you have problems with your current account or issues with creating one, you can call 800-833-3000 for assistance.

Anyone who partially completes their application will be contacted by a service representative within 72 hours.

How does the callback system work?

After applying, a state representative will reach out within 72 hours to complete your claim.

Those who have filed a claim and were told to call the unemployment hotline to complete their application should stop calling and wait to be contacted, according to the Department of Labor.

"Anyone who was already in the process of filing an application, whether by phone or online, and was told to call back to complete their claim will not have to call back," Deanna Cohen, a spokeswoman for the department, said in an email Friday.

A total of 810,000 have filed an unemployment claim as of Thursday, Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo's top aide, said.

Around 600,000 of those claims have been fully completed and another 200,000 are in partial status.

The state is in the process of completing those claims.

A total of 6,000 people have been contacted under the new call system as of Friday morning, DeRosa said.

I've applied using the old site. Should I do so again?

No.

Claims filed using the old website are still being processed and anyone who was told to call the state's unemployment hotline to complete their application should stop calling.

A representative from the Department of labor will instead contact you within 72 hours.

What's the best way to apply?

The state is urging all those looking to apply for benefits do so online and wait to be contacted by a representative.

But calls are still be accepted through the state's unemployment hotline at 888-209-8124.

To better process claims by phone, the state has started fielding calls seven days a week and has implemented a filing system by last name.

Hours for the call center are: Monday thru Friday: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The filing system by last name goes as:

A-F: Monday.

G-N: Tuesday.

M-Z: Wednesday.

What do I qualify for?

A number of unemployment benefits have been extended to those who normally would not qualify as a result of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress last month.

New York provides up to $504 a week for unemployment, based on a person's salary.

Self-employed workers and independent contracts now qualify for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

But individuals cannot apply for PUA until it is determined they do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits.

That requires an extra step.

First a person must file a regular unemployment claim through the state's Department of Labor.

Once it's determined they do not qualify, they can then apply for PUA through the the state.

To apply, visit unemployment.labor.ny.gov.

What else do I get under the CARES Act?

Those who qualify for unemployment benefits will also receive an additional $600 a week from the federal government through July 31.

In addition, the federal government is in the process of sending out a one-time stimulus check to nearly all Americans.

Most individuals can expect to receive $1,200 beginning next week, whereas married couples qualify for $2,400.

And anyone with a dependent child qualifies for an additional $500 per child.

Will the holidays delay my claim?

It's Easter weekend, but with so many outstanding claims, the state is working through the holiday.

All representatives will be working their standard hours through the holiday, Cohen said.

"Our representatives will be working their standard hours throughout the weekend. The holiday will not impact that," she said.