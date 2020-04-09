NUNDA — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) on Thursday reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County, which brings the total number of positive cases to 32.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, the individuals are currently at private residences under mandatory quarantine per LCDOH. They are:

· A female in her 40s who resides in Nunda; four household members related to this case are under mandatory quarantine. This is the third case in Nunda.

· A female in her 80s who resides in Avon.

· A female in her 50s who resides in Conesus; two household members related to this case are under mandatory quarantine.

LCDOH was notified of these positive cases Thursday morning.

Rodriguez stated that LCDOH will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations.

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 32

Negative Test results: 289

This year, religious observances and other celebrations that occur in April are directly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Livingston County officials are urging residents to maintain social distancing practices during this time when gatherings would normally take place.

Many houses of worship and community organizations are hosting “virtual” services and events that will be streamed online.

“We are encouraging single-family, home-based activities among household members inside or in residential backyards,” Rodriguez said. “We understand the significance of this time year for so many. However, we are at a critical juncture in our fight against COVID-19. At-home observances and celebrations will help us save lives.”

County Administrator Ian M. Coyle added, “Our message is clear – the safest thing you can do right now is to stay at home. Stay at home. Stop the spread. Save lives.”