ALBANY — New York quietly put golf courses on the non-essential business list Thursday, a move that will force them to shutter at least until April 29.

New York has banned all non-essential businesses from operating until the end of the month as coronavirus cases and deaths grow in the state, with fatalities reaching 7,067 people on Thursday.

Empire State Development, the state's economic development arm, keeps a running list of industries that are deemed essential during the pandemic.

Golf courses were not listed either way until Thursday, leaving it up to local leaders to decide what to do.

The state's guidance said that parks and other open public spaces can remain open, "except playgrounds and other areas of congregation where social distancing cannot be abided."

But it notes, "However, golf courses are not essential" and also "use of boat launches and marinas for recreational vessels is not considered essential."

Empire State Development said its response to the COVID-19 pandemic has "continuously evolved as we see the situation on the ground change."

The guidance, the agency said, has been revised to address "the changing circumstances to ensure that appropriate social distancing measures are in place and followed, and to allow for regional consistency with neighboring states."

Why New York is shutting golf courses

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has increasingly warned that social distancing needs to be maintained, even as the state appears to flattening the curve of new cases.

He has not indicated when the "NY Pause" order on businesses will be lifted, saying it too soon to know when the virus will subside.

"We are flattening the curve by what we're doing, and we're flattening the curve so far," he said Thursday. "We should all be concerned, especially New Yorkers, well, we're flattening the curve, that's good news. It is good news. Well, now I can relax.

"No, you can't relax."

In the neighboring states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, golf courses were shuttered last month, putting pressure on New York to decide whether to follow suit, but in the meantime leading to more crowded courses in the state as golfers crossed the borders.

In Westchester County, its six public golf courses remained open, with County Executive George Latimer saying last month, "We believe that people do need recreation right now."

But as the coronavirus persists, New York is further tightening what businesses can operate.

Reaction to golf courses closing

On Thursday, Latimer said his staff learned of the change but weren’t notified it was coming so they have reached out to the governor’s office for clarity.

"In the past when things were shut down there was a clear statement that we’re closing all bowling alleys, theaters, it was part of an executive order that was declarative," he said.

"Are they directing us to do it? Is it our option to do it? What are they doing with the state courses? Does this apply, obviously, to public or private courses?"

He said he’s made the argument why he thinks golf can be operated while practicing social distancing – golf isn’t a contact sport, he said – but would follow whatever Cuomo’s team has decided.

"We’ll follow whatever the state directs," Latimer said. "If they tell us to shut it down, we shut it down just like everything else."

Brian Viola, assistant golf pro at McCann Memorial Golf Course in Poughkeepsie, said the course saw increased traffic in March and that the club normally doesn’t open until mid-April.

He added that CDC guidelines were put in place to ensure that golfers have adequate social distancing, and the club had closed bathroom facilities, food and beverage, as changing the pay policy.

"Closing the rest of this month will definitely affect our golf course and employees," he said.

"However, we look forward to re-opening, and we’re hoping to have a great year either way. April is definitely busy, but the health of our players is more important."

Changes to other businesses

There were a series of other businesses and services that were deemed non essential on Thursday, such as more clearly defining what activities in the construction industry could continue.

The state added and clarified some essential services, including:

– Emergency chiropractic services

– physical therapy, prescribed by medical professional

– occupational therapy, prescribed by medical professional

– landscaping, but only for maintenance or pest control and not cosmetic purposes

– designing, printing, publishing and signage companies to the extent that they support essential businesses or services

– remote instruction or streaming of classes from public or private schools or health/fitness centers; provided, however, that no in-person congregate classes are permitted

Businesses deemed non essential can appeal to the state for a change in their designations through Empire State Development.