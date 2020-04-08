Barb Hetzel has sewn over 350 masks

WELLSVILLE — Despite school being closed, School Street is as busy as ever, or at least at 11 a.m. when Barb and Rich Hetzel open their front door to friends and strangers, no matter their political leanings.

For the last several days, just before 11 a.m. cars start lining up on School Street in front of the Hetzel’s brick-faced, split-level home. Within minutes the front door opens, and a basket appears on the porch. Soon, mostly by ones but often in pairs, people get out of their cars and head toward the porch, carefully maintaining the six feet social distancing rule.

Then Rich or Barb appears behind the open glass door and mouth how many, holding up their hand. The upcoming person signals back holding up one or two or more raised fingers. The door opens and the required number of items fall into the basket and are quickly retrieved.

They are home-sewn, cloth masks, which since the onset of the coronavirus are being utilized by more and more people as they make essential trips to grocery stores and pickup places for fruits and vegetables, lunches and dinners, and more.

In the last week, Barb Hetzel has sewn approximately 353 masks and given away all of them, some to Jones Memorial Hospital, but mostly to the people who come to her door each morning.

“I make the masks because I am retired. I have not renewed my nursing license and it keeps me home and gives me something to do,” she explained.

Hetzel is one of the most recognizable faces in the county. As a member of the local Democratic Party and a member of the Democratic Women of the Southern Tier, she often escorts and hosts events for Democratic candidates.

But her mask-making is not part of that life. Her masks don’t have any donkeys or candidate’s faces on them.

“They’re made from free materials that are given to me by certain people, and the elastic as well,” she said.

Hetzel credits her mother, Constance, for teaching her to sew.

When the CDC and other health officials started encouraging the public at large to wear masks, Hetzel put out the word that she was making and giving away masks. When her original supply was quickly exhausted, she went back to her Singer and started making more. When she ran out of elastic, she again put out the word and her stockpile was quickly replenished. Each day, she puts out a Facebook notification as to how many masks are available that day and puts out a second notification a few hours later when there are no more.

She makes between 30 and 60 masks each day to give away.

“The masks offer some protection. They are to be used whenever people absolutely have to go outside,” she said, adding a plea to not take children into the public places even with masks.

The Hetzels have three children who grew up in Wellsville, graduated from Wellsville High and who are now grown and live out-of-state with families of their own.

As for how long the free mask giveaway will continue, Hetzel said, “I plan to make the masks until I can’t make them anymore or until I run out of materials, or I’m too tired,” she said.

She added that she is thankful that everyone who has come to their door has been very polite so far and have maintained a six-foot distance.