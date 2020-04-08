County approaching 100 confirmed cases

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department on Wednesday reported the death of another individual who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to six. The individual was an 84-year-old male from the Town of Bath who died at a nursing home in the Bath area. Steuben County’s deaths have been concentrated at Bath and Hornell nursing homes, with three in Hornell. Among them is Delores Head, who resided at Hornell Gardens. Her obituary appears in Thursday’s edition of The Spectator.

“Each additional death from COVID-19 is a true tragedy for the community,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “Actions are being taken with the aid of the New York State Department of Health to address the nursing homes in the area. We need to protect our must vulnerable population, and community members can do that by staying home and limiting contact with members outside their homes.”

Five additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the total to 92 confirmed cases.

The individuals are residents of the City of Hornell (2), Town of Prattsburgh, the Town of Woodhull and the Village of Hammondsport.

One or more of the cases reported Wednesday is linked with previously reported individuals or nursing homes in the area. One of the individuals is hospitalized, bringing the total current number of hospitalizations to 14.

All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

The investigations indicate that all of the individuals followed Public Health protocols, resulting in no known public exposure risks.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

“We are seeing a trend that most of our newly positive cases are linked with previously reported individuals or facilities,” said Smith. “We are hopeful this means that the community has adopted more stringent practices around social distancing and limiting all contact outside the home to slow the spread of this deadly virus. By continuing to follow these practices, there is the potential for a decline in the number of unlinked community cases over the next several weeks.”