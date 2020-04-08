GROVELAND — A Monroe County woman is facing multiple charges following a report of a pickup truck driving on a rim in Groveland, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reported Wednesday.

On April 7 at approximately 9:40 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of West Lake Road and Maple Beach Road in the Town of Groveland for a traffic complaint involving a pickup that was traveling northbound without a tire and had almost struck guardrails numerous times.

Deputy Michael Phillips, who is assigned to the Sheriff’s Office STOP DWI Unit, located the suspect vehicle on West Lake Road near Reservoir Road. The pickup was in fact driving on a rim. The Deputy Sheriff conducted a traffic top and the operator did pull over and struck a guardrail ceasing forward motion. The operator identified herself as Cora T. Schafer, 36, of Rochester.

The Deputy Sheriff suspected that Schafer was under the influence of alcohol and conducted a roadside DWI investigation which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the roadside investigation, Schafer was taken into custody for DWI.

Schafer was the transported to the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Geneseo where Deputy Korey Gillen of the Jail Division administered a breathalyzer test. The breathalyzer test revealed that Schafer had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .12%.

Investigating Deputy Sheriffs followed the trail of damaged pavement left from the operator driving on a rim only and it was discovered that Schafer had also struck and damaged a mailbox.

Schafer was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, and felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the first-degree as a records check revealed that Schafer’s driver’s license was suspended seven times.

Schafer was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and issued appearance tickets for the charges as the offenses did not qualify for arraignment or bail to be set under the NYS Justice Reform Act. Schafer will answer the charges in Court at a later date.

Deputy Menzo Peck of the Patrol Division and Deputy Caleb Cutting of the Forensic Identification Unit assisted with the on scene investigation.