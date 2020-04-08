CANISTEO — The Canisteo-Greenwood Central School 2020-2021 budget remains “up in the air” depending on the impact of COVID-19 on New York State school aid, District Superintendent Thomas Crook told the Spectator.

The initial state aid run that Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed in late January was $14.7 million, Crook said. Last school year, the district received $12.6 million in aid and the Board members settled on a $24,333,106 budget for this current school year.

Board members and administrators from school districts across New York have been discussing the budget numbers with elected State officials since February. Local elected and appointed officials from Steuben County school districts have made periodic visits to Albany to craft more favorable budget totals with Senator Tom O’Mara and Assemblymen Phil Palmesano and Chris Friend. Crook said these elected officials are always receptive to the needs of their communities.

Governor Cuomo, a Democrat, in January asked the State Legislature to spend $826 million more on schools than last year as a part of his executive budget proposal. That 3 percent hike would increase the state annual education expenditure to $28.5 billion.

A concern with the state budget is that the total is dependent on investments. Due to the COVID-19 virus, Wall Street totals have dropped significantly over the past month putting the state budget and state aid in jeopardy for schools. Also, with many businesses closed and residents asked to stay home, the state has not been able to collect state taxes on purchases which assists in the state’s revenues.

Governor Cuomo’s original proposal, which typically increases after some lobbying by legislative officials, will most likely be the best-case scenario, Crook said. District state aid figures and the chances of them decreasing “will probably not fund our preliminary planned budget for next school year,” Crook said.

“We are already making the necessary modifications,” the Superintendent said.

The State announced that the budget votes and elections for the 2020-2021 school year are being postponed until at least June 1. Crook said he hopes that the state budget numbers are finalized soon so that his administrative team and the Board of Education can finish their district budget for the upcoming school year.