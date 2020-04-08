Residents with expired 2019 tag can continue to use facilities until 2020 tag arrives

BELMONT — In an effort to protect employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a few weeks ago Allegany County Department of Public Works suspended in-person sales of 2020 Residential Hang Tags and are only processing Hang Tag sales through the mail.

As a result of mail only sales, the Allegany County Department of Public Works is experiencing a temporary lag in processing new applications.

“We want to assure all Allegany County residents who have an expired 2019 Solid Waste Hang tag that you may continue to use any Allegany County Solid Waste and Recycling Facility until you receive your new 2020 Residential Hang Tag,” said DPW Superintendent Justin Henry. “We also want to remind our customers that recycling remains free of charge. The Hang Tags are for residential waste disposal.”

Until further notice, all Hang Tag sales will continue to be processed through the mail. Applications are available online and can be found by visiting https://www.alleganyco.com/. Click on the Government tab, click on Public Works, and then click on Solid Waste and Recycling. There you will find a printable 2020 Solid Waste Facility Tag application. Customers will also find other useful information in regards to waste disposal and recycling. Blank applications are available at all Transfer Stations if needed.

Applications should be mailed to Allegany County D.P.W., 7 Court Street, Room 210, Belmont, NY 14813. If paying by check, please make checks payable to: Allegany County. Customers preferring to use credit or debit cards are encouraged to call 585-268-9230 or 585-268-5400.

If you have not already applied for a 2020 Hang Tag, ensure that you do so. Once the Department has worked through the current lag, a press release will be sent stating that enforcement of tags will begin as normal.