MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) on Wednesday reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in Livingston County, which brings the total number of positive cases to 29.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, the individual is a female in her 60s who resides in Mount Morris. She was tested at a hospital in Monroe County and is currently at a private residence under mandatory quarantine per LCDOH. One individual related to this case is also under mandatory quarantine.

In accordance with state and federal medical privacy laws, additional information about this individual will not be provided. LCDOH was notified of this positive case Wednesday morning.

Rodriguez stated that LCDOH will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations.

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 29

Negative Test results: 272

LCDOH will continue to update these numbers daily on the County’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/1207/COVID-19.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, please call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, please call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9:00AM – 5:00PM.

Join Livingston County Officials for a Special “Ask the Doctor” COVID-19 YouTube Live Session on April 14

On Tuesday, April 14 at 1 p.m. Livingston County Administrator Ian M. Coyle will be joined by Dr. Aaron Farney, M.D., to answer your COVID-19 questions. This session will be broadcast on the County’s YouTube channel.

Dr. Farney is the Livingston County EMS Medical Director as well as the Vice President of the Livingston County Board of Health. He has worked on the front lines of many public health emergencies, including the current fight against COVID-19.

Email your COVID-19-related questions to info@co.livingston.ny.us. The submission deadline for questions is Tuesday, April 14 at 11 a.m. A link to the YouTube Live video will be provided prior to the event on Livingston County’s website as well as its Twitter and Facebook page.