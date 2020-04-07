MOUNT MORRIS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that people voluntarily wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain – such as grocery stores and pharmacies – in order to combat the community spread of COVID-19.

Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, addressed the matter Tuesday.

"Cloth face coverings should not replace social distancing. These should be considered an additional protective measure in our fight to stop the transmission of COVID-19," she said. "These coverings help to slow the spread, primarily by reducing the risk of someone giving the virus to others – especially when that someone may have the virus but does not know it."

The CDC reports that cloth face coverings should:

· Include multiple layers of fabric

· Allow for breathing without restriction

· Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

· Be secured with ties or ear loops

· Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

The recommended cloth face coverings are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Surgical masks and respirators are in short supply and must continue to be reserved for medical first responders.

Rodriguez states, "This CDC recommendation does not replace – but rather, it complements – our social distancing efforts. It is critical that we continue to wash our hands regularly, cover our coughs, stay at home whenever possible and maintain 6-feet social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19."

For more information on this CDC recommendation, visit www.cdc.gov

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, please call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer.

Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.