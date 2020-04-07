Nunda, Geneseo natives test positive

MOUNT MORRIS — The second COVID-19-related death in Livingston County occurred on April 6, according to the Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH).

Livingston County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez confirmed Tuesday that the Avon female in her 80s died at her residence and had underlying health issues.

“On behalf of Livingston County, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and her loved ones,” Rodriguez stated. “This tragic loss is a reminder of how important it is to protect our most vulnerable residents. As a community, we must work together to stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

LCDOH also reports two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County as of Tuesday morning, which brings the total number of positive cases to 28.

According to Rodriguez, the first individual is a female in her 60s who resides in Geneseo. She was tested at a Monroe County hospital and is currently in her private residence under mandatory quarantine per LCDOH.

The second individual is a female in her 40s who resides in Nunda. She was tested at her medical provider’s office and is currently in her private residence under mandatory quarantine per LCDOH. The investigation into this case is pending.

In accordance with state and federal medical privacy laws, additional information about these individuals will not be provided. LCDOH was notified of these positive cases this morning.

Rodriguez stated that LCDOH will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations.

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 28

Negative Test results: 252

LCDOH will continue to update these numbers daily on the County’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/1207/COVID-19.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, please call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.