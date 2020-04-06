ROCHESTER — Kyle Young has been promoted to Executive Vice President at MS Consultants, a division of The Bonadio Group.

He joined the firm in 2007 and works closely with both real estate owners and CPAs to ensure cost segregation and other engineering-based study processes run efficiently while providing maximum value.

Young, a Scio Central School graduate, frequently travels throughout the country to meet with clients and present professional education to various CPA and engineering organizations.

Founded in 1978, The Bonadio Group is a nationally ranked Top 50 CPA firm offering accounting, tax, and consulting services to clients of all sizes. The Firm’s professionals deliver practical, proactive, and innovative solutions to help clients reach their financial, compliance, management, and personal goals. The Bonadio Group is the largest independent provider of accounting, tax, and consulting services in upstate New York — with offices in Albany, Batavia, Buffalo, East Aurora, Rochester, Syracuse, and Utica. The Bonadio Group also has offices in New York City, Rutland, Vt., and Dallas.