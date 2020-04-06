ALBANY - Not ready to reopen yet.

That was the order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday as he announced New York schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed through April 29, saying the coronavirus pandemic still makes it unsafe to resume regular daily lives.

Cuomo said the "NY on Pause" initiative will continue as the positive cases and deaths still are increasing, but yet showing signs they are starting to plateau.

The number of deaths in New York hit 4,758 on Monday, by far the most in the nation and up 600 from the day before.

But the increases are appearing to level off, suggesting the state may be reaching its apex in its quest to ultimately lower the number of fatalities and cases, Cuomo said.

Also, the number of hospitalizations and intubations has fallen over the past two days, another sign of hope, and coming in lower than projections, he said.

But Cuomo said New York is still in an extraordinarily vulnerable situation, with hospitals in New York City at their breaking point and supplies and ventilators running out quickly.

"There is a real danger in getting overconfident," Cuomo said at his daily news conference. "This is an enemy that we have underestimated from day one, and we have paid the price dearly."

New York urges people to stay home and work from home

Cuomo first put in place the stay-at-home order March 20 to keep people away from one another to slow the rate of the virus' spread.

"Public health still demands that we stay on pause," Cuomo said.

The state has prohibited all nonessential businesses from having their employees report to work on site.

And all New Yorkers are are being told to limit their outdoor movement to trips to the grocery store, exercise with appropriate social distancing and other essential trips.

Cuomo stressed that people still need to maintain social distancing, saying he has received too many reports of overcrowded parks and gatherings.

As a result, he said New York would increase its maximum fine for violating the social distancing policy from $500 to $1,000 and would encourage local police and municipalities to enforce the policy.

He said the increase in people congregating, particular as the spring weather comes, is "wholly unacceptable," saying there are hospital workers and first responders putting their lives on the line to save the sick.

"If I can’t convince you to show discipline for yourself, then show discipline for other people," Cuomo said.

"If you get infected, you infect somebody else, you go to emergency room, you put a burden all sorts of other people who you don’t know and who frankly you don’t have the right to burden with your irresponsibility."

Steps to increase the number of coronavirus beds in New York

The warning came as New York is ramping up its add to thousands of new hospital beds in New York City and its suburbs to treat COVID-19 patients.

Cuomo said 2,500 beds for coronavirus patients at the Javits Center in midtown Manhattan should be operational this week.

He also said he asked President Donald Trump to turn the 1,000-bed naval ship, the USNS Comfort, docked in Manhattan to accept coronavirus patients.

"If we have those two facilities as a relief valve, that would be a big help to us," Cuomo said.

A hospital facility is also being set up at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

The state is also continuing to look to add to its ventilator inventory, with Cuomo saying there are enough machines to meet the need so far, including using other types of breathing machines to fill the gap in ventilator availability.

"Have we saved everyone? No," Cuomo said. "But have we lost anyone because we didn't have a bed or we didn't have a ventilator or we didn't have healthcare staff? No."

He added, "The people we lost are the people we couldn't save. Not for lack of trying and not for lack of doing everything that we could do as a society, not only as a government and as a healthcare system. So, to the extent we can find peace in that, it helps me."