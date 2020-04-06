ALBANY — The June Regents exams will be canceled, Chancellor Betty Rosa said during Monday’s April Board of Regents meeting.

Detailed guidance on what that will mean for New York's high school students will come out on Tuesday, Rosa promised.

This announcement came at the end of a laundry list of emergency amendments being proposed to address the coronavirus crisis, none of which directly addressed the Regents exams.

"I know that most of you have noticed that during our COVID-19 regulations, we did not address the issue of the June Regents examinations," Rosa said. "It is obvious from this statement that we will be canceling Regent exams."

Rosa did not provide any further clarification on what the guidance will entail, only that they will "focus on what is in the best interest of our students for the rest of this year."

She also did not clarify whether the Board will be canceling the exams scheduled for August as well as June.