Reporter recalls pivotal moment in Bump the Dump fight

In Allegany County, our parents had Dec. 7, 1941 to remember. This generation has COVID-19. In Allegany County our Day of Infamy was April 5, 1990 when men and women came together to literally block the state of New York from siting a low-level nuclear waste dump here.

The organization Concerned Citizens of Allegany County, which fought the battle and still advocates for the environment, had planned to celebrate and remember the day with music, food, and dedications this weekend. However, current circumstances have prevented it. The celebration will be rescheduled.

I remember Thursday, April 5, 1990 because I was there, as part of the news media standing by to chronicle the event. At that time, I’d been a journalist with the Wellsville Daily Reporter for about 15 years. Under the control of Editor Oak Duke, his own kind of environmentalist, the newspaper was dedicated to covering every moment of the Bump the Dump fight which had started in December 1988 with the announcement of sites in Allegany County being considered as locations for a nuclear waste dump.

For around 65 weeks I had been writing about all aspects of the fight with stories almost every week on the front page of the Reporter. This was a serious time in the county’s history. Politicians, ordinary people, teachers, professors, and scientists I knew had become involved. I would get to know many more like a courageous octogenarian, a nuclear physicist, farmers, artists, musicians and mothers who taught their children the importance of standing up for their homes.

That April morning, I walked out of the back door of the Main Street office equipped with several hand rolled, 36-shots rolls of black and white film, my NIKON around my neck and reporter notebook in my pocket.

I knew, just like the other times friends in the movement had notified me, that members of the New York State Low-Level Waste Siting Commission were going to try to access a site in Caneadea, a little over 30 miles away.

I expected protesters to block the road, the siting commissioners to insist on getting on the land for a bogus inspection and state troopers to carry out arrests, the same way they had in previous engagements with the Bump the Dumpers.

Depending on the timeline, there would be stories and photos in Friday’s edition and probably a follow up on Sunday.

The early morning was cool, typically April with a little snow lingering around trees and bushes, but with a promise of a warmer afternoon.

When I got to Caneadea, I turned off the main highway onto the street that led to the camel back iron bridge rising two stories over the rushing Genesee River. There were a few cars parked, this side of the bridge. I parked my light blue sports car by them. From my CB radio, where my handle was Local Lois Lane, I learned that the bridge had been blocked and that the protesters were gathered on the east side.

I gathered my gloves, hat, camera and notebook and headed for the bridge. A giant American flag billowed from the girders. Through the open deck I could feel the cool breeze rising from the gray rushing water below. There was a chain attached to one of the rails and plywood had been placed on part of the deck.

Things got surreal when I reached the other side where the protesters were obviously going to make their stand. I didn’t know their plan. And for the first time I didn’t know who to talk to because the protesters had hidden their faces behind very robot looking masks.

I learned later that they were mushroom masks, derived from a siting commissioner’s comment claiming that protesters were keeping people in the dark like mushrooms and feeding them you-know-what about the danger of low-level nuclear waste.

They also served to hide the identity of the protesters since some of them were being singled out by law enforcement.

However, it was very alienating not to be able to recognize my friends. Amused but unsettled, I soon learned that six senior citizens were going to chain themselves to the bridge to stop the siting commission’s advance.

A waving banner over their heads dubbed them Grandparents For The Future. They were Clarence Kingensmith, Ermina Barber, William Perry, Roland Warren, Henry Koziel and Alexandra Landis. I knew most of them from previous protests and meetings. They were PhDs, professors and educated people.

In her mid-80s, I’d taken a photo of Landis at an earlier protest when her slight frame clad in an oversized quilted coat was framed by an American flag.

The seniors were serious as they handcuffed their tender wrists to the chain stretched across the bridge. The protesters were attentive, asking the seniors if they were warm enough, comfortable and okay.

All eyes and cameras were on Sheriff Larry Scholes when he strode onto the bridge wearing a worn leather jacket rather than his uniform. He asked the same questions and was assured not only that the seniors were okay, but that they had no intention of moving.

Looking back along the road while Scholes talked to the seniors, I saw a long, double line of state troopers, waiting. I also saw members of the siting commission and eventually Major McCall from the state troopers walking onto the bridge. Even at his urging the seniors were steadfast.

My breath caught when Landis pulled an American flag from her oversized purse and thrust it into Scholes’ hands, saying that it had draped her son’s casket, but no longer meant what it once had to her. She instructed him to give it to Governor Mario Cuomo and President Bush.

The Grandparents were arrested. Troopers used bolt cutters to cut the chain and escorted the seniors to police cars which took them to Belmont and court. My heart went out to Landis when I overheard her inform the officer escorting her that she could walk to the police car.

I don’t know now how far up East Hill Road the proposed site was located, but when the chains were broken, the trek began.

The protesters retreated stopping behind barricades of farm equipment and snow boulders blocking the road.

No one was driving to the site. It was a hike on a muddy, half-thawed dirt road and a sun getting warmer every hour. At each barrier Scholes stopped, asking the protesters to move. They refused.

My pride swelled when they were arrested and gave their name as Allegany County.

But the siting commission wouldn’t stop.

The troopers marched around the barriers. Scholes, McCall and members of the commission followed the protesters up the road.

I fell in step with county historian Craig Braack and followed along, taking photos of protestors in handcuffs being hurried away by troopers. I recognized Sue Beckhorn in her tricorn hat, heavy sweater and her guitar accompanied by a trooper. Troopers had tried to take away the music, but the people kept singing. I knew this was serious.

A few hours and miles down the road we came to a wide spot with farm fields on either side. Ahead we could see a line of riders mounted on riding horses and towering work horses. Brown and golden their furry coats shown in the sun. And suddenly there were helicopters.

It was a standoff. The next day city papers ran headlines that the protesters on horseback had charged the troopers. I’m here to say, it was not a charge. The crowd, noise and the whirling helicopters caused the gentle giants to break into a trot. They were pulled back by the riders, but you don’t stop a two-ton horse very quickly.

When the riders turned the horses, so their tails were facing the troopers I knew there would be trouble.

The troopers advanced, even using their batons to prod the horses. The big guys were shod with cleated, winter shoes to keep their footing. When a trooper got too close, his shoelaces got caught in the horseshoe. He screamed when the horse put its foot down on top of his foot. I cringed; I knew how that feels. But the lace was caught and the horse kept putting his foot down. Everyone reacted.

Troopers tried to grab the reins and seize control of the horses. The riders wouldn’t let go. Troopers crowded the frightened horses grabbing the reins, prodding and shouting for the riders to let go, beating the rider’s hands on the reins.

I was in the forefront. Knowing horses, I knew what to expect.

In the end, two riders were face first on the muddy road with troopers swarming around them, protesters were yelling and singing “We shall overcome” and a steaming horse was tied to a tree in snow up to its knees.

I’ll never forget the terrified horse circling the tree.

I don’t know how I got back to my car. I’ve searched my memory. It is not there.

Back in the newsroom I wrote my story, developed my photos and got home in time to see news video of the Caneadea protest.

Things calmed down after that day in April. The governor stopped onsite inspections and a couple of years later, Allegany County was vindicated when the Supreme Court ruled states couldn’t be made to take title to waste produced by the nuclear industry.

The most memorable thing for me about the Bump the Dump protest was and is the pride I feel when I remember the way people came together.

I hope we will get to celebrate this anniversary, to come together and remember. But more importantly we need to show those who weren’t yet born or who are new to this area, that when the chips are down, Allegany County folk stand together and that is a lesson we can use today.