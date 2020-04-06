Local nursing homes continue to be impacted

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department on Sunday reported it has received notification that nine additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 73 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:

City of Hornell (2)

Town of Urbana (4)

Town of Fremont (1)

Town of Hornellsville (1)

Town of North Hornell (1)

One or more of the cases is linked with previously reported individuals, said the Health Department.

Additional cases have been reported from Fred & Harriett Taylor Nursing Home in Bath, Hornell Gardens and Elderwood in Hornell. The facility is aware and taking precautions to limit spread and exposure risks.

All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

The investigations indicate that most of the individuals followed Public Health protocols, resulting in limited known public exposure risks.

“We are experiencing a movement of confirmed positive cases towards health care facilities,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “While this may be an indication that social distancing in the community is effective, it remains imperative that you stay home. Please do not go to grocery stores in groups if at all possible but shop solo. Continued diligence and effort will help save lives.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.