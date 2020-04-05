LEROY — When a crisis occurs, it is vital that communities collaborate.

This week, the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership (GVEP) made a significant donation to both the Genesee and Livingston Emergency Management County Systems. These donations amounted to thousands of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including gloves, disposable gowns, hand sanitizer, surgical masks, N95 respirator masks, blood pressure cuffs and alcohol prep pads.

While schools are closed, these items will be benefit local communities in the fight against COVID-19.

Matt DellaPenna is the Director of Safety and Security for GVEP. He shared the importance of this donation.

“Our nation is facing a pandemic that we have never encountered before,” he said. “These supplies will help to protect the brave first responders and healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of this COVID-19 outbreak.”

The Genesee Valley Educational Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York state.