New York state has shut down most visitation at nursing homes and set up strict distancing and cleaning protocols

As coronavirus hits New York nursing homes and assisted living facilities, healthcare workers and government officials alike are struggling to contain the disease and protect the most vulnerable.

Social distancing has shut down almost all unnecessary communal interactions across the state, and officials say the effort has shown signs of slowing the rate of coronavirus infection and death.

But elderly or ill nursing home residents, who live communally and need frequent medical care, must rely on the health system and nursing home employees to protect them.

One in three nursing homes in the state have been hit with the coronavirus, and about 15% of all New York coronavirus deaths were connected to nursing homes at the beginning of April, according to data from the state Department of Health. An additional 4% are related to assisted living facilities.

A quarter of those who've died from coronavirus in New York City lived in nursing homes, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

The state did not provide details on which specific facilities are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks or deaths, but there have been pockets of deaths in parts of the Hudson Valley and the Rochester area.

One of the early coronavirus hotspots in Washington state was Life Care Center, a 120-resident nursing home in Kirkland that has seen at least 35 deaths linked to the virus over the past month. About 2.2 million people in the U.S. live in a long term care setting,

“Coronavirus in a nursing home can be like fire in dry grass,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a media briefing Sunday.

To decrease the chances of coronavirus infiltrating nursing homes across New York, facilities have been required by the state to stop most visitations, and many homes are limiting residents’ movements around the facilities and reconfiguring group activities or spaces, such as dining rooms.

At the same time, the state has ordered nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals who are medically stable, a move some argue puts the other residents at risk.

Employees often don protective equipment like masks or gloves when interacting with residents to lower the risk of spreading the disease to a vulnerable population in a confined space — or catching coronavirus themselves.

Further complicating things is the fact that many nursing homes’ ability to implement infection control protocols is not what it should be.

Infection control an ongoing struggle

The failure to meet minimum standards for infection control and prevention was the most cited violation against nursing homes in the U.S. in 2019, said Richard J. Mollot, executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a New York advocacy group focused on improving care in nursing homes and other facilities.

Seventy-five percent of U.S. nursing homes have been cited for failing to properly monitor and control infections in the last three years — a higher proportion than previously known, according to a USA TODAY analysis of federal inspection data.

Those citations range from paperwork issues to nursing homes not telling state officials about an outbreak as unmonitored workers spread disease to patients.

The vast majority of citations don’t relate to situations that caused significant harm to residents, and often inspectors catch issues before anyone is hurt, David Gifford, chief medical officer at the American Health Care Association, told USA TODAY last month.

In New York, 60% of the state’s 619 nursing homes were cited in least one infection-control inspection in the last three years.

In Monroe County, which comprises Rochester and the surrounding areas, 77% of the county’s 34 nursing homes were cited in at least one infection-control inspection in the last three years.

In Onondaga County, in central New York, 86% of its 14 nursing homes received infection control citations over three years.

Out of Westchester County’s 43 nursing homes, only 40% were cited in one or more infection-control inspections over three years.

Last week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, announced its impending inspections would focus solely on issues related to controlling infection and other serious health and safety threats, such as allegations of abuse — beginning with nursing homes and hospitals.

Nursing homes take action

Nursing homes around the state are attempting to strike a balance between keeping residents and family members calm and taking action to get ahead of the infection if it shows up inside their facilities.

If coronavirus does appear, they are faced with navigating how to alert families and other residents without betraying the privacy of those infected.

The state's Health Department issued guidance in March prohibiting face-to-face visits unless medically necessary.

"It is essential that anyone who potentially carries the virus does not enter our facility," read a notice posted on the website of Westchester County nursing home Westchester Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. The facility recently became an outbreak cluster, with 21 patients at the 240-bed facility testing positive over 10 days, as of Thursday.

The directive led nursing homes across the state to set up systems where families can see their loved ones through video-conferencing services like Zoom or Skype.

This is not an ideal situation, because families often provide essential care and comfort for those in nursing homes, and can detect neglect and abuse, Mollot, of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, said.

“We have been urging CMS to modify this monolithic blockade of families so that limited visits — with the same safety protocols required for care staff — are allowed,” he said.

In Rochester, Jewish Senior Life is using an ultraviolet disinfecting machine, used in many hospitals, to help disinfect areas and surfaces with high traffic, said spokesperson Roberta Cappon.

Residents there are staying in their rooms, and are provided with recorded and live entertainment, such as music performances and exercise classes, via an internal television channel.

At Kirkhaven in Rochester, employees are screened for symptoms upon arrival to work and every eight hours thereafter, including temperature checks. They’re required to wear masks and stay six feet away from residents if possible.

Residents living on the same floor as the person who was infected were given masks to wear if they choose. They’re also being screened for symptoms and vital signs at eight-hour intervals.

But staff are experiencing problems getting the correct equipment and using it safely.

A nurse said she was told not to return to work after refusing to share personal protective equipment at Steuben County nursing home Hornell Gardens. A resident there had recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nursing home officials would not confirm or deny that staff had been told to share protective equipment, but said masks and gowns were distributed to staff members at Hornell Gardens to "make sure that the Hornell Gardens staff and residents are protected."

Even with the right safeguards in place, the outside exposure of nursing home care staff could be a problem, Mollot said. Many are not paid well and work other jobs, perhaps at other facilities or as home care aides, to get by.

In that situation, they may not be able to afford to call out sick.

Then there’s the lack of staff overall; “Federal data indicate that 75% of nursing homes don’t have enough staff to provide sufficient care for residents on a good day and, for now, sadly, the good days are behind us,” Mollot said.

The group has advocated for New York to facilitate gathering workers and resources to help staff at nursing homes, as the state has done with hospitals and other medical care facilities.

“These steps would improve both safety and quality of life for residents for the foreseeable future,” he said.

With only 58 residents — 15 of which are in assisted living — the Vassar-Warner Home in Poughkeepsie has split its dining hall into two rooms to ensure the maximum social distancing and requires staff to fear face masks at all times, Ericka Von Salews, the home's executive director, said.

Housekeeping staff disinfect all walkers and wheelchairs twice a day and wipe down door knobs, handrails and phones just as often.

To preserve disinfecting products — which Von Salews said have been in short supply for several weeks — staff uses diluted bleach to clean communal areas like bathrooms, and residents are given hand sanitizer before and after meals and any activities.

Even though her staff has been following guidelines, residents and families have been understanding and there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the home, Von Salews said she's never been so concerned.

"It is probably the most stressful and scariest time I've ever been through in my life worried about my residents," she said.

Worried about your loved one?

– Try contacting the specific nursing home or senior living facility first to express your concerns.

– New Yorkers who have a complaint or concern about a nursing home can call the state Department of Health at 1-888-201-4563. Those concerned about adult care facilities should call 1-866-893-6772. All complaints are reviewed and kept confidential.

– For more information, read up on New York’s policies on nursing home protocols for health care providers amid the coronavirus crisis at www.coronavirus.health.ny.gov/information-healthcare-providers.