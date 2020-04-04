In a reversal, New York motorists with expiring vehicle safety inspections will be given extensions through the remainder of the novel coronavirus health emergency.

Owners will not be ticketed for failing to replace stickers expiring in March and extending into April.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed further leeway as part of a series of executive orders affecting everything from deadline requirements for continuing education credits for licensed professionals to temporarily rescinding provisions that municipal contract bids be opened in a public session, though livestreaming those events is encouraged.

New rules extend through April 26, and there is no indication how long the extensions will be granted following the lapsing of the executive order.

Until an initial executive order, New York's Department of Motor Vehicles had stuck to the vehicle inspection due date, noting that mechanics were deemed essential services.

The policy seemed to counter Cuomo's daily shelter-in-place advisories.

The original failure to extend vehicle inspection requirements even as the agency granted extensions on expiring licenses and registrations drew a critical public response on the DMV Facebook feed.

"One of our car’s inspections expires at the end of the month but we are avoiding all contact, only going to the store for groceries if needed," wrote Debra Stevens, reflecting the general reaction to DMV's insistence that inspections continue to as normal.

"Very concerned about visiting a garage and so many surfaces on and in our car being touched by someone who may be asymptomatic."

All state- and county-run DMV offices are closed by order of Commissioner Mark Schroeder.

More than 60 online transactions remain available, DMV said, including registration and license renewal, as well as the ability to plead or pay New York City traffic tickets.

Also, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf extended the deadline for the Real ID compliant identification requirement to Oct. 1, 2021.

Without the change, many would not be allowed to board flights in the U.S. without one of the Real ID cards starting Oct. 1, though Real ID-compliant forms of identification don't just include driver's licenses.

A passport or a passport card meets the requirement, as do Global Entry cards for U.S. travelers returning from overseas.

The extension also relieves pressure on states, many of which were behind on implementing the Real ID requirements before the coronavirus became a factor.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, nearly 100 million Americans now have driver's licenses that meet the new standards.

However, Wolf, the acting DHS secretary, said in February two-thirds of Americans still lack a compliant license.