County manager ‘frustrated’ as cases rise, mandatory isolation broken

HORNELL — With Steuben County eclipsing 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and concentrations climbing in the Hornell area, local officials are stepping up efforts to urge the public to slow the spread.

On Saturday, City of Hornell Mayor John Buckley encouraged residents to travel only if “absolutely necessary.”

“The number of COVID-19 cases in the Hornell area is growing rapidly,” Buckley said. “I am asking residents to stay at home and only travel if absolutely necessary. This includes sending only one member of your family to the store for essential items and do not visit others who do not live with you. All other essential interactions outside of your home should be at a recommended social distance of at least six feet. We must all do our part to help minimize the risk to our community. Please heed the precautions, be compassionate toward others and stay informed. Be safe and stay healthy.”

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler released a strongly-worded open letter to all Steuben County residents Saturday. Wheeler’s letter came on the heels of the first incident of a positive COVID-19 patient breaking mandatory quarantine and going out in public.

Friday night, the Steuben County Public Health Department said a previously reported case broke mandatory quarantine after receiving positive test results. The individual visited Giovanni’s Pizzeria Restaurant in Hornell on Friday while symptomatic.

“I’m personally growing frustrated in recent days,” Wheeler said. “We are seeing far too many people that either don't know, or don't care about social distancing. We get reports daily of groups of family or friends that meet up to do their shopping together, or to just walk around the stores. We have people that are sick, get tested for COVID and on the way home from the doctors, stop at the store to stock up while symptomatic, exposing countless others. We have our first individual that broke a quarantine order.”

The Hornell area has emerged as Steuben County’s COVID-19 hotspot. As of Saturday, 40 of the 64 cases were residents of Hornell, Hornellsville or a bordering municipality.

Steuben County set a new single-day high once again with Friday 11 more residents testing positive for COVID-19. Wheeler said it appeared most residents were complying with social distancing in the initial week after Gov. Cuomo issued the “New York on Pause” executive order, but many have since returned to past habits.

“As the weeks advance, staying home and limiting social interactions obviously grows more difficult,” Wheeler said. “This is not our normal way of life and it is hard to adjust and maintain these practices. However – it is imperative that we do, as the trend of positive cases in Steuben is alarming.”

The 11 new cases reported Friday night are residents of the City of Hornell (2), the Town of Corning, the Town of Hornellsville (3), the Town of Howard, the Village of Canisteo and the Village of North Hornell (3).

One or more of the cases reported Friday is linked with previously reported individual, said the Health Department.

Cases have been reported from Elderwood Nursing Home in Hornell. The facility is aware and taking precautions to limit spread and exposure risks.

All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

The investigations indicate that most of the individuals followed Public Health protocols, resulting in limited known public exposure risks.

However, one or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations while symptomatic.

· March 30–April 2 - Arc of Steuben Van Scoter IRA in Hornell

· March 31 late Afternoon/Evening – Wegmans in Hornell

· March 31 Late Afternoon/Evening – Walmart in Hornell

· March 31 Late Afternoon/Evening – Aldi in Hornell

Further investigation of a previously reported case indicates that an individual visited the following location while symptomatic before receiving test results.

· March 22-25 – Southern Tier Express in Greenwood

4 more cases on Saturday

Four additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

The individuals are residents of the City of Hornell, the Town of Wayland, the Village of North Hornell, and the Village of Wayland.

One or more of the cases reported Saturday is linked with previously reported individuals.

One or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations while symptomatic.

· March 29 in the afternoon – Tops in Dansville

· March 30 in the morning – Walmart in Geneseo

· March 30 in the morning – Wegmans in Henrietta

“Cases will continue to rise exponentially if people do not follow public health guidelines and stay home,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “When we say ‘stay home to save lives’ we mean exactly that. Lives are absolutely at stake right now. Help us. Stay home.”