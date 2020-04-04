County now has total of 64 cases; Hornell remains hotspot

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department reports it has received notification that four additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 64 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:

· City of Hornell

· Town of Wayland

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of Wayland

One or more of the cases reported today is linked with previously reported individuals.

All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

The investigations indicate that most of the individuals followed Public Health protocols, resulting in limited known public exposure risks. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations while symptomatic.

· 3/29/20 Afternoon – Tops in Dansville

· 3/30/20 Morning – Walmart in Geneseo

· 3/30/20 Morning – Wegmans in Henrietta

All residents, including those who visited the above locations on the day noted, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.