The Veterans Affairs Finger Lakes Healthcare System has announced that the Coudersport Community Based Outpatient Clinic, which operates Mondays and Thursdays, will be temporarily closed as of April 6 until further notice.

Veterans with non-urgent needs are encouraged to see their provider virtually or reschedule their appointment into the future to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Coudersport team will assist veterans in meeting their needs from the Wellsboro location. To contact them: 607-664-4680.

Veterans are encouraged to use Telehealth (phone or video) for their scheduled appointments.

To help the system address the most urgent needs first, veterans are asked to use one of the online tools for routine or non-urgent concerns. Veterans can use secure messaging about any health concern or question at bit.ly/3dKgY0x. They also can download the VA Video Connect app for using Telehealth to schedule an upcoming appointment at bit.ly/2X6QxMu.